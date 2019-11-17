Visakhapatnam

Thousands participate in Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam

People throng the beach road to participate in the Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam on November 17, 2019.

People throng the beach road to participate in the Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam on November 17, 2019.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The marathon is conducted in four categories

Thousands of runners and citizens enthusiastically took part in the Navy Marathon which was conducted by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at Beach Road here on Sunday.

Dressed up in white t-shirts, women, children, youngsters and senior citizens thronged the Beach Road to take part in the marathon from the early hours. Runners from many cities, including Hyderabad, Kochi and Vijayawada, joined the mega event. The marathon was flagged off at Viswa Priya Function Hall by ENC officials.

The marathon is conducted in four categories — full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km run and 5km run.

City traffic police have imposed restrictions along the beach stretch from NTR statue and R.K Beach to Chepaluppada and Bheemili on the 30-km long marine drive.

