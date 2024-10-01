GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands of sacked contract workers lay siege to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant office

They raise slogans against the Union and the State governments demanding reinstatement

Published - October 01, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
RINL Visakhapatnam steel plant workers laying a siege to the office of the company in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Tension prevailed at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) Executive Director’s office at Ukkunagaram under Gajuwaka Assembly Segment here on Tuesday after thousands of RINL contract workers sacked by the management recently, laid a siege to the office. They reportedly pelted stones at the glass domed structures of the office to express their anger against the plant management, and the State and Central governments for removing them from jobs.

The executive cadre of the officials were trapped inside the ED office due to the protest by the workers outside the office.

They raised slogans against the Union and the State governments saying that they will not leave until the management withdraws the decision of dismissing them.

About 200 police and CISF personnel were also deployed at the protest site, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Trinadha Rao was deputed to handle the situation.

J. Ayodhyaram, convener of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, told The Hindu, “The protest started at 11 a.m. and has continued till about 7 p.m.. The workers who have lost their jobs are expressing their grief. Our committee has also supported the workers as they have been a part of the growth of this plant.”

