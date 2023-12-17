ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people participate in Vizag Marathon, promoting eco-friendly and drug-free Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of youth, women, school-going children and elderly persons enthusiastically take part in the event, conducted in four categories 21k, 10k, 5k, and 3k

The Hindu Bureau

People participating in the Vizag Marathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A large number of people took part in the ‘Vizag Marathon’ organised by The Vizag Runners Society, in association with Sandhya Marines, on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

Youngsters participating in the Vizag Marathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The event showed that age was not a barrier, as a large number of youth, women, school-going children and even elderly persons enthusiastically took part in the run, which was held in four categories - 21k, 10k, 5k, and 3k. The event commenced at 4 a.m. near Kali Matha Temple and proceeded along the Beach Road stretch.

Women participating in the Vizag Marathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Along the stretch, the authorities arranged medical camps, drinking water kiosks and ambulances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners in the 21k category were Ar. R. Naik in the men’s category and Soumya Saraswati in the women’s category. The winners in the 10k category were Harish in the men’s category and Grace in the women’s category, the authorities announced. The winners were given cash prizes and awards.

During the event, Vizag Runners Society promoted the themes of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), ‘Eco Vizag,’ and the city police’s ‘Drug-Free Vizag’, to raise awareness on the importance of environmental protection and prevention of substance abuse. The runners displayed banners and slogans to spread the message of a healthy and green Vizag.

Acknowledging the role of the participants in making the marathon a success, president of Vizag Runners Society Balakrishna Rai thanked Sandhya Marines for their support. He said that the run was a great opportunity for the runners to showcase their talent and fitness, as well as to promote the culture and tourism of the city.

Sandhya Marines Director Anand and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US