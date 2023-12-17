Thousands of people participate in Vizag Marathon, promoting eco-friendly and drug-free Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of people took part in the ‘Vizag Marathon’ organised by The Vizag Runners Society, in association with Sandhya Marines, on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

The event showed that age was not a barrier, as a large number of youth, women, school-going children and even elderly persons enthusiastically took part in the run, which was held in four categories - 21k, 10k, 5k, and 3k. The event commenced at 4 a.m. near Kali Matha Temple and proceeded along the Beach Road stretch.

Along the stretch, the authorities arranged medical camps, drinking water kiosks and ambulances.

The winners in the 21k category were Ar. R. Naik in the men’s category and Soumya Saraswati in the women’s category. The winners in the 10k category were Harish in the men’s category and Grace in the women’s category, the authorities announced. The winners were given cash prizes and awards.

During the event, Vizag Runners Society promoted the themes of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), ‘Eco Vizag,’ and the city police’s ‘Drug-Free Vizag’, to raise awareness on the importance of environmental protection and prevention of substance abuse. The runners displayed banners and slogans to spread the message of a healthy and green Vizag.

Acknowledging the role of the participants in making the marathon a success, president of Vizag Runners Society Balakrishna Rai thanked Sandhya Marines for their support. He said that the run was a great opportunity for the runners to showcase their talent and fitness, as well as to promote the culture and tourism of the city.

Sandhya Marines Director Anand and others were present.