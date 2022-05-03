Thousands of devotees converge at Simhachalam for Chandanotsavam

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were among those who had darshan

Devotees moving in an orderly manner in the queues at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were among those who had darshan

After missing the festivities for two years, thousands of devotees from various parts of the State as also some from neighbouring States thronged the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for ‘Chandanotsavam’ on Tuesday.

The devotees started arriving at the hilltop temple right from the night of Monday as the authorities had announced that devotees would be allowed to have darshan from 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

It is only on ‘Chandanotsavam’ day that devotees can see the original form of the deity as the idol would be covered with sandalwood paste for the rest of the year.

Barring a minor hiccup due to failure of electricity following rain and gales for a short while in the early hours, the queue lines were well organised and devotees did not have to wait for too long, thanks to the arrangements made by the temple authorities in coordination with police and district administration.

Shamiyanas were erected over the queue lines, and arrangements were made for provision of water and buttermilk to the devotees waiting in queue lines. The showers in the morning brought the temperature down making it easier for the devotees.

Hereditary Trustee of the temple, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, was the first to have darshan of the deity, along with his family members, around 3 a.m. He was received by the priests with temple honours. He carried the sandalwood sticks and presented them at the temple.

Hereditary Trustee of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju being received by the priests at Simhachalam, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also visited the temple in the early hours, said: “This is for the first time that I had ‘Viswaroopa’ (Nijaroopa) darshanam of the deity though I had come to the temple earlier. I am happy with the arrangements made by the temple administration for the common devotees.”

Other visitors included Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna.

Darshan to continue till midnight

Though the queue lines were scheduled for closure by 7 p.m., those who were already in queue by that time would be allowed to have darshan till around midnight.