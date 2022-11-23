Thousands of colourful stamps on various themes greet visitors at State-level philatelic exhibition in Visakhapatnam

November 23, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Thousands of colourful stamps, issued by different countries on various themes, greet visitors to the State-level philatelic exhibition ‘APPEX-2022’ being organised by India Post at Subbalakshmi Kalyana Mandapam at Railway New Colony here. The three-day expo that began on Wednesday will conclude on Friday.

Soon after the inauguration, scores of students of different schools and colleges were seen watching the exhibits that were displayed in frames. Many of them were seen noting that interesting facts in their notebooks.

A total of 109 philatelists from all over Andhra Pradesh, have put up their collections. Some philatelists from outside the State have put up their exhibits under the ‘’Invitee class’. The best part of the expo is the thematic presentation by the participants. Apart from stamps, first day covers and postcards were some of the other exhibits on display. There is a section on Freedom Struggle and the Role of Mahatma Gandhi.

“I had picked up the hobby from friends in 1975. Initially, I used to collect on and off but subsequently, I started collecting stamps systematically on different themes. M.R.K. Murthy of the Narsaraopeta National Philatelic Society had created a new trend by getting ‘cancellation’ of First Day Covers of prominent personalities at the place of their birth and important events at the place of their occurrence,” says Gadu Satyanarayana, a philatelist.

His collection includes Alluri Sitharama Raju, Fleet Review Cancellations, Forts of India and Indian dance forms. “About 40 philatelists, owing allegiance to the Numismatic and Philatelic Society of Visakhapatnam, are participating in this expo,” he says.

Jonnalagadda Jayachandra Raju, a retired government officer, who has settled in Kashmir, has put up his collection of the stamps on former Presidents and former Prime Ministers, who had received the Bharat Ratna award.

J. Vaishnavi has displayed her collection of 250 sheets on ’75 years of Independence’. The information pertaining to the stamps have been written crisply and displayed neatly in the accompanying write-ups.

Deve Narasimha Rao, I Class Special Metropolitan Magistrate from Vijayawada, put up his collection of special covers and First Day covers on various themes like Army Special Cover. He calls the Army personnel, defending the nation, as the ‘real heroes’.

“I have been collecting stamps when I was barely 4, during the mid-1960 s. The stamps with India map in colour, costing 2 paise to 75 paise, released in 1964, were the inspiration for me to pick up the hobby,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu.

Some of the other exhibits on display at the expo includ: stamps on butterflies, film personalities and wild animals to name a few.