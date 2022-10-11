Those opposing Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh will go down in history as betrayers of North Andhra, allege participants in a rally

ADVERTISEMENT

An impressive rally was taken out, under the aegis of Uttarandhra Joint Action Committee (JAC), in support of the decision of the YSR Congress Party government on making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of the State, from Jagadamba Junction to the Old Head Post Office here on Tuesday.

A large number of fishermen, who participated in the rally, sported bamboo baskets on their heads as caps. Two boats were brought in a truck. YSRCP district president and former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and MLC Varudhu Kalyani participated in the rally.

The participants raised slogans in support of three capitals. They said that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other political parties, hailing from North Andhra, who oppose Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital, would go down in history as ‘betrayers’ of North Andhra. They sought the cooperation of all political parties in making Visakhapatnam as Executive capital as it has better air, sea, road and rail connectivity. It could be developed rapidly at one-tenth of the money which has to be spent on making Amaravati as capital.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar called upon the Judges, intellectuals and academicians to consider the economic backwardness of North Andhra and how it was neglected for the past several decades. He regretted the padayatra being organised by Amaravati farmers allegedly with the demand that Visakhapatnam not be made the Executive capital.

State Christian Minorities Corporation Chairman John Wesley, Fishermen Corporation Chairman Kola Guruvulu, YSRCP leader Dronamraju Srivatsav, GVMC corporators, ward presidents and people participated in the rally.