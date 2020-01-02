Third lane connecting city railway station with Gopalapatnam sought

In an attempt to ease the rail traffic congestion, the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) has proposed the third lane from Visakhapatnam railway station and Gopalapatnam diamond crossing.

The proposal, which was once considered for study by the Railway Board, has been take up again by the committee members.

“The new lane stretching over 7 km will cost around ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore. The rate of return on the project has been assessed by the divisional and zonal office and it has been submitted to the Railway Board,” said ZRUCC member N. Gajapathi Rao.

As many as 25 sets of regular and special trains are bypassing Visakhapatnam station, which is among the largest revenue-churner for the Railways.

Proposal submitted

“Diversion of trains to Duvvada will stop if the third lane is laid. The abstract estimate including the report and rate of return has been sent by the zonal office to the Railway Board. The proposal, if materialises, will ease traffic congestion to a large extent. More over, the land acquisition for the project will be minimal,” said Mr. Gajapathi Rao.

He sought extension of Howrah-Chennai Duronto Express five days a week to the main station from Duvvada.

Referring to AP Express, which plies between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi, he said it is being run with 16 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. Attaching sleeper class coaches is being pursued with the approval of North Central Railway and availability of stock, he said.

Train to Bengaluru

Mr. Rao said due to heavy demand, the East Coast Railway sent a proposal on November 28 to South Western Railway to run a bi-weekly special train between Visakhapatnam and Banaswadi for which the concurrence is awaited. The locals are in favour of plying of a regular train between Vizag and Bengaluru and Mangalore, he said in a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.