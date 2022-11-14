Third edition of coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil -22’ to begin on November 15

November 14, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures instituted towards enhancing the maritime security of India

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of ‘Sea Vigil-22’ is all set to commence on the eastern seaboard as part of the nation-wide coastal defence exercise from November 15 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

This exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing the maritime security since the 26/11 Mumbai attack, said a release issued by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

This exercise will be undertaken along the 7,516 km coastline of the country, covering the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India. It will involve all the coastal States, Union Territories and other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Navy in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Ministries entrusted with the task of maritime activities.

This exercise is a build-up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which is conducted by the Indian Navy every two years.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges. Assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate in the exercise.

Sea Vigil provides the opportunity at the apex level to assess the preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence. The Sea Vigil-22 will provide a realistic assessment of strengths and weaknesses to strengthen the maritime and national security further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US