Third edition of coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil -22’ to begin on November 15

The exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures instituted towards enhancing the maritime security of India

November 14, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The third edition of ‘Sea Vigil-22’ is all set to commence on the eastern seaboard as part of the nation-wide coastal defence exercise from November 15 (Tuesday).

This exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing the maritime security since the 26/11 Mumbai attack, said a release issued by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

This exercise will be undertaken along the 7,516 km coastline of the country, covering the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India. It will involve all the coastal States, Union Territories and other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities.

The exercise is being conducted by the Indian Navy in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Ministries entrusted with the task of maritime activities.

This exercise is a build-up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which is conducted by the Indian Navy every two years.

Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges. Assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate in the exercise.

Sea Vigil provides the opportunity at the apex level to assess the preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence. The Sea Vigil-22 will provide a realistic assessment of strengths and weaknesses to strengthen the maritime and national security further.

