Third edition of Andhra Premier League to begin from June 30

Published - May 16, 2024 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Six teams will take part in the league; Visakhapatnam will host 12 of the total 19 matches; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports First will telecast the matches live

Harish Gilai

Andhra Cricket Association Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy announcing the schedule for the Andhra Premier League in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The third season of Andhra Premier League (APL) will be held from June 30 to July 13. Of the 19 matches to be played in this edition of the APL, Visakhapatnam will host 12 matches while seven will be held in Kadapa, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy to the media here on May 16 (Thursday).

“Around 120 players belonging to six teams—Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Marlin Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors— will play in the APL series. The motto of organising the APL is to identify and nurture talent for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and International cricket,” he said, adding that star players including K.S. Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hari Shankar Reddy, Ricky Bhui and Shaeik Rasheed would take part in the league.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said two APL seasons were successfully conducted under the leadership of ACA president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy.

“The APL Rising Stars initiative has given an opportunity to many players to take part in the auction. Selection trials have been made to identify talent,” he said.

The ACA authorities said that Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports First will telecast the matches live.

ACA Treasurer A.V. Chalam, ACA Governing Council members Jitendra Sharma, Vinod and others were present.

Nitish picked up for ₹15.60 lakh

More than 408 players from various parts of the State and the owners of the six franchises took part in the auction held at a private hotel in the city on Thursday. Visakhapatnam-based player Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is playing for the Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing season of the IPL, became the most expensive player in the APL auction. He was picked by Godavari Titans for a ₹15.60 lakh.

