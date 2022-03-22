Third Divisional ‘Dak Adalat’ in Visakhapatnam on March 30

The third divisional-level ‘Dak Adalat’ of Visakhapatnam Division, will be held on March 30, at 3 p.m. at office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, at A.Velampeta near AVN College, here. Specific personal and individual grievances related to the postal services from the public will be heard by the Adalat. The complaints/grievances related to postal services pertaining to Visakhapatnam Postal Division may be sent by name to N. Somasekhara Rao, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam Division, Visakhapatnam-530001, so as to reach on or before March 25.