Think of yourself as ‘sevaks’ of the people, not their ‘masters’, PM Modi tells new recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to 51,000 youth, who secured government jobs, at 40 locations across the country, virtually by pressing a button from New Delhi, on Tuesday (October 29). The Department of Posts organised a function for distribution of 110 offer letters here for those from Visakhapatnam region.

Addressing the new recruits who received their appointment letters at various locations, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the BJP-led NDA government to provide maximum number of jobs to youths. The infrastructure projects like expressways, highways, roads, ports and airports being constructed at various places in the country were not only aimed at reducing the logistics costs but also to create new avenues for employment. The focus was not just on provision of jobs but also on development of the entire ecosystem, he said.

Mr. Modi advised the new recruits not to turn complacent after getting a government job but to serve with dedication to improve the living standards of the people, and to contribute to the development of the nation. He also appealed to the new recruits to utilise the foundational training on iGOT Karmayogi portal to enhance their skills and efficiency, and contribute to making India ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting organised at the VMRDA Theatre, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the vision of the Prime Minister was to provide 10 lakh government jobs to youngsters as part of which eight lakh jobs were given during the last 10 years. This was made possible by identifying the vacancies in various government department and taking measures to fill them. He said that Mr. Modi wants India to compete with the United States, China and other advanced nations and was taking all steps in that direction.

When the Jan Dhan accounts were launched, the opposition wondered as to how illiterate people would operate their bank accounts. The benefits of various government schemes were being directly credited to their accounts, eliminating middlemen and corruption. Today, small vendors were accepting and making digital payments. Mudra loans have enabled the middle class and the poor to become entrepreneurs, instead of remaining job-seekers. Mr. Sanjay said that the Modi government was keen on fulfilling all its commitments to the ‘double engine’ sarkar in A.P.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat called upon the new recruits to keep themselves abreast of the latest technological developments and work with dedication in their new jobs. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and Post Master General (Kurnool Region) V. Upendra were among those who spoke.

