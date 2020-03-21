Visakhapatnam

Thermal scanning at railway station

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has geared up its machinery to take comprehensive measures for prevention of COVID-19.

As a part of it, thermal scanning has been taken up at the divisional office, Coach Depot and Visakhapatnam railway station. On Friday, more than 5,000 passengers were screened at the railway station and 1,200 staff at various offices.

Quarantine and isolation beds have been prepared to combat the virus at the Divisional Hospital, in close coordination with the Health officials.

Trains cancelled

Owing to poor occupancy, train No.22847 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving on Sundays i.e. on March 22 and 29 from Visakhapatnam is cancelled. In the return direction, train No. 22848 Lokmaya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam express leaving LTT on March 24 and 31 stands cancelled.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:30:14 AM

