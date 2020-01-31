Thermal scanner set up at Visakhapatnam airport

A thermal scanner was installed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Thursday to identify passengers with symptoms of coronavirus. Officials said that passengers with symptoms would be shifted to the isolation wards at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) and KGH.

Passengers coming from abroad and showing symptoms of fever need to pass through the scanner, and their body temperatures would be displayed on the monitor. Those with high temperature would be sent to the isolation wards. “The details of patients will be recorded at the immigration counter. Special focus is on the passengers who have visited China and Wuhan recently, or met Chinese nationals in other countries. The medical history of passengers with symptoms will be examined by doctors before referring them to the isolation wards,” Airport Director M. Raja Kishore said.

‘N95 masks available’

DMHO S. Tirupathi Rao said the equipment required for testing patients and N95 masks were made available. K. Rambabu, AMC professor and State nodal officer for effective implementation of precautionary measures, said isolation wards were opened at all government hospitals. A ward would also be opened at Visakhapatnam Port.