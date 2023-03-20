There is no proposal for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project from Andhra Pradesh government, says Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri

March 20, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Replying to a starred question from Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Monday in Parliament, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Sing Puri stated that there is no pending proposal from the State government for sanction of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project.

Mr. Hardeep Puri stated in a written reply that the Union government had requested the State government to resubmit a proposal as per the revised Metro Rail Policy in 2017 and informed that the State government has not submitted any proposal in this regard, so far.

However, the Minister informed that the State government in the year 2018 had informed that they intend to build light rail project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) and requested Government of India’s support for external financial assistance from Korea (Korean EXIM Bank).

The Union government had forwarded the proposal to the Korean EXIM Bank for financing. However, Korean EXIM Bank had shown its inability to fund this project. Accordingly, the State government was informed about the refusal in April, 2019.

The State government was told to submit the proposal to other bilateral/ multilateral agencies for loan assistance. However, till date the State government has not submitted any proposal for the Visakhapatnam Light Metro Rail project, the Union Minister said.

Commenting on the Union Minister’s reply in Parliament, Mr. Narasimha Rao observed that lack of interest on the part of the YSR Congress Party-led State government was responsible for Visakhapatnam not getting the Metro Rail Project. Instead of blaming the Central government for its inaction, the YSRCP government should formulate new proposals for the construction of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project and seek support from the Central government towards Viability Gap Funding (VGF), Mr. Narasimha Rao added.