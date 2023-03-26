There is no cause for alarm on H3N2 virus, say experts in Visakhapatnam

March 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The growing number of cases of H3N2 influenza is causing concern among people. While there is every need to take adequate precautions in public places to prevent the rapid spread of the virus, there is no cause for alarm, said the medical experts at an awareness programme, organised by the Alluri Vignana Kendram (AVK), here on Sunday.

Director of Medical Education K. Satya Vara Prasad participated as a guest of honour.

P.J. Srinivas, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Andhra Medical College, and pulmonologist K. Phaninder cautioned the participants that while there was no cause for worry, those in the high risk categories like those who have cardiac complaints, kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes and who had taken steroids for other health issues should be extremely cautious. They should invariably wear masks, observe social distance and hand hygiene to check the spread of the virus as it was spreading rapidly.

The silver lining was that only a few cases of H3N2 were requiring hospitalisation and in rare cases deaths were also occurring. When a person in a family gets H3N2, he/she should be isolated to prevent its spread to other members of the family and to others in the community through them. Quoting an ICMR study, they said States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana reported higher incidence of H3N2. New variants of COVID-19 were being reported from different States of the country. The symptoms of H3N2 were similar to COVID with fever, body aches and diarrhoea being common. Thankfully, in H3N2 and the new variants of COVID-19, the virus was not spreading to the lungs in a vast majority of the cases.

‘Symptomatic treatment’

ICMR had suggested symptomatic treatment and minimum use of antibiotics. Vaccines for prevention of flu were being used year after year in some countries like the USA. Dr. Phaninder said that there was no need for flu vaccine among the general public in India as they were recovering well. Those with high risk factors could go for the vaccine. But, even after vaccination, there would be only 36% chances of protection, he said.

Y.L. Narasinga Rao, a retired HOD of the Department of Gynaecology, AMC, was felicitated in recognition of his services to the common people.

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general secretary T. Kameswara Rao explained about the activities undertaken by PAV during the pandemic like offering online and offline consultations by roping in services of medical experts for the benefit of patients.