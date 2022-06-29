There is no anti-incumbency in Andhra Pradesh, says TTD Chairman

‘It is a just a figment of imagination of Opposition leaders’

‘It is a just a figment of imagination of Opposition leaders’

Contrary to the claims of the Opposition, there is no ‘anti-incumbency’ mood among the people and it is a just a figment of their imagination, said TTD Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Visakhapatnam Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy.

He was speaking at the plenary of the nine constituencies in combined Visakhapatnam district, at Vepagunta of Pendurthy constituency here on Wednesday.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the YSR Congress Party government had fulfilled 95% of its election promises, within one year of assuming power and there was no reason why the people would oppose the incumbent government. He said that the welfare schemes would be stopped, if TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu came to power. The YSRCP candidates had emerged victorious in all elections, held during the last three years, which indicates that the people were solidly behind Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora said that the TDP leadership had tried to induce him with offers in cash and kind but he had declined them and continued in the YSRCP and now the party has recognised him and made him a Minister. He said that some Opposition parties were trying to woo YSRCP leaders with offers as elections were fast approaching and advised the party leaders and workers not to fall into their trap.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was trying to instigate people through social media and called upon the party workers to counter those claims through the social media.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that welfare schemes were being implemented in the State with ₹1.5 lakh crore. Was there any evidence of corruption in it? Why should Mr. Chandrababu Naidu be jealous when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing helping the poor?, he said.

He wondered whether Mr. Naidu had done anything worthwhile for the people during his 14 years as Chief Minister. He called upon the people to oppose the entry of former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, who was making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister, into their villages.

Payakaraopeta MLA Babu Rao said that Mr. Jagan had given top priority to SC. ST, BCs and called upon the people to support the party in the next general elections.

Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri presided.

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, Pendurthy MLA A. Adeep Raj, Yelamanchali MLA Kannababu Raju, Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Sankar Ganesh, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, DCCB Chairman Ch. Sanyasi Patrudu, party observer Chokkakula Venkata Rao and party State secretary Dantuluri Dilip Kumar were among those who attended.