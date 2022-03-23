There are five CBNAAT and 26 RTPCR centres to detect TB in Visakhapatnam district, says Joint Collector

600 to 800 cases are being reported in a month, says DMHO

There are five centres for Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT), which is useful for early diagnosis of TB (tuberculosis), and 26 RTPCR centres and testing facilities for detection of TB at both the government and private medical colleges in the district, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has said.

Addressing a media conference along with DMHO K. Vijayalakshmi and District TB Control Officer Vasundhara on the eve of World TB Day here on Wednesday, the Joint Collector said the RTPCR centres include eight in the Agency and 18 in the urban and plain areas. The advanced TB testing facility CBNAAT was available at the Government Chest Hospital and the King George Hospital in the city and at other government hospitals in the district.

He said that the TB eradication programme in the district was launched in April 2003. He said that the government was extending ₹500 to TB patients in the plain areas and ₹750 was being given to patients in the Agency areas of the district, during the course of their treatment, to enable them take nutritious diet.

The Joint Collector said that private doctors, who identify TB patients, were being given ₹1,000, those who give information on TB patients were being given ₹500 and those who ensure that patients take the full course of treatment were being given ₹1,000 by the government. An awareness meet would be conducted at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Thursday.

Dr. Vasundhara said that 600 to 800 cases a month were being reported in the district and 8,000 cases were registered in a year. This year, the State government has introduced preventive therapy for screening of family members of patients and putting them on a six-month preventive course of drugs.

The symptoms to suspect TB include loss of weight, persistent cough for over two weeks and phlegm during cough and sometimes blood during cough.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi said that 90% of patients in the district have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, K.S. Phanindra Kumar, consultant pulmonologist, KIMS ICON Hospital, in statement on the eve of World TB Day, underlined the need for wearing masks, keeping one’s hands clean and proper use of handkerchief while sneezing to check the spread of TB.