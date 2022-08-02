There are 25 lakh bogus ration cards in Andhra Pradesh, alleges BJP MLC

August 02, 2022 20:17 IST

‘Only YSRCP sympathisers are being supplied free rice in the State’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC P.V.N. Madhav has alleged that there are 1.20 crore households and 1.49 crore ration cards in the State indicating an estimated 25 lakh bogus ration cards

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Madhav said that the Union government has identified 89 lakh beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for distribution of free rice cards. He alleged that only YSRCP sympathisers were being supplied free rice in the State.

He said that his MLC term would end in four months and a notification would be issued soon on election of a Graduate MLC from the combined districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and the newly-formed districts. The party candidate would be decided by the party leaders, he said in response to a query.

Mr. Madhav said it was unfortunate that Rushikonda, which was earning good revenue to the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), was demolished to construct a 7-Star-level resort in 7,000 square feet. He alleged that it was being done as part of the YSR Congress Party government’s plan of three capitals.

While the State government says it has no money for any project, it is spending ₹165 crore for the Rushikonda project. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s residence was being constructed at Rushikonda.

‘Yuva Sangarshana Yatras’

Mr. Madhav said that the BJP was organising ‘Yuva Sangarshana Yatras’ from different places in the State as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The first yatra began in Tirupati on Tuesday. The next yatra would commence from Machilipatnam on August 4 and a rally would be held from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam district.

A large number of youths would be involved in the yatras. BJP national leaders would participate and motivate the youth to draw inspiration from the freedom struggle. The national tricolour would also be hoisted at different places on August 15. He appealed to youngsters to hoist the flag atop their homes.