Theatre is one of the oldest forms of communication, says former AU professor

April 22, 2022 17:37 IST

‘It can be termed as the harbinger for all forms of performing arts’

Theatre art is one of the oldest forms of communication. It is effective and can be termed as the harbinger for all forms of performing arts, said former Andhra University Professor P. Bobby Vardhan.

He was speaking at the launch of four of his books, here on Friday. The books were launched by Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University G.S.N. Raju in the presence of senior journalist and chairman of Writers Academy V.V. Ramana Murthy.

Speaking about his book ‘Theatre and Communication’ which is co-authored by Sourav Gupta, he said, “We have not only touched upon the historical aspects of theatre arts, but also traversed through its journey to the modern times.”

The book not only throws light on the ancient Greek theatre and its relevance in those days, but also speaks about the use of theatre art during freedom struggle.

The other three books that were released were Media Musings, which is co-authored by Vurity Mounika, Digital Education in India- a virtual reality, which is co-authored by Dwarapudi Bhanu Priya, and Right to Information India.

Speaking in the occasion, Prof. Raju said that though digital media is the in-thing, print has not lost its touch, demand and flavour. Journalism in true and letter and spirit is still held by the journalists in the print medium, in all top and reputed media houses.

Mr. Ramana Murthy pointed out that the books would be of immense help to the budding journalists.