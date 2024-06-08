The Rayalaseema town that cherishes its British legacy

The very mention of Madanapalle of the Annamayya district reminds one of the cool climes and the misty Horsely Hills. However, not many are aware that Madanapalle was once a nondescript hamlet with no name. It was surrounded by bald hillocks and was reigned over by thugs in the 16th Century.

The town rose to fame as the ‘Maryada Ramanna Kshetram’, which later became ‘Madanapalle’ in the late 18th Century during the transition of power from the Nizams to the British rulers.

It was the British rulers who loved the region for its cool climate and found it a haven to escape the blistering heat of the Kadapa district.

Mohana Valli, English lecturer at Government Women’s Degree College, Madanapalle, believes that she is fortunate to have had first-hand information about the turbulent period of the British Raj between the two Great Wars and the Anglo-Indian life of the post-Independence period.

“The narrator was none other than my maternal grandfather, Bandi Venktrayappa, who died at the age of 102 in 1995. A follower of Annie Besant and a contemporary of Jiddu Krishnamurthy, my grandfather named her elder daughter, my aunt (mother’s elder sister) Annie Besantamma in those days,” she says.

Monroe, the Good Samaritan

Similarly, several families in the erstwhile Madras Presidency, which ruled the ceded districts, used to christen their newborns after Sir Thomas Monroe (1761-1827) as Monrolappa, Ms. Mohana Valli quotes her grandfather. She attributed the bonding between the people of the erstwhile Madras Presidency and the British Raj to the latter’s “Good Samaritan outlook”.

True to her words, Madanapalle has witnessed unprecedented development since Monroe’s maiden visit to the region in 1800. This development resulted in the formation of the “famine roads,” hospitals, educational institutions, and majestic buildings, which continue to house government offices.

The history of the British Raj connected to the Madanapalle region makes the account sound incredible. The British officers stuck to their guns in developing the major infrastructure, including the railways, in the face of repeated famines, devastating floods, a plague regime, and food scarcity, which dogged the erstwhile Kadapa district (Madanapalle a sub-division of it) for over a century.

Climate lure

The geographical factor that lured the British to Madanapalle was its salubrious climate around the year. During the formative years of the East India Company, batches of English officers kept visiting Kadapa, the district headquarters then. Unable to withstand the summer heat, they would quickly return to Madras.

Over the years, the British began taking respite at a small stretch between Punganur and Rayachoti, then a cluster of small villages, among which Madanapalle was one, where cool weather prevailed.

Many British officials and their family members were affected by the heatwave, and an engineer lost his life to the heat at Jammalamadugu in 1897.

Development works

The serious contributions of the British to Madanapalle commenced in 1800. When it came to the notice of Monroe, the then Governor of Madras Presidency, that the people of Madanapalle region were hit by as many as 61 kinds of taxes (immediately after their liberation from the chieftains who were remote-controlled by the Nizams and Marathas and Mysore rulers), he decreed a respite from the oppression. He wrote a series of letters to London with a Madanapalle dateline, seeking a higher intervention for Madanapalle’s development.

Sir Monroe’s Good Samaritan work continues to be remembered by the intellectuals in Madanapalle town even today.

Calamitous periods

In 1803, the worst-ever famine gripped the Kadapa district, followed by a devastating cyclone in 1804, breaching over 1,000 tanks. In 1866, a two-year-long famine devastated the people’s lives in the region, resulting in mass migrations to work on the newly coming railway lines elsewhere in India.

In October 1874, another cyclone wreaked havoc in Madanapalle, damaging the rural roads. In 1876, a two-year-long Great Famine engulfed Madanapalle, forcing the British officers to construct “famine roads” on a war footing, connecting many villages to facilitate the relief material. Those dusty famine roads now consist of some well-planned State highways towards Rayachoti, Anantapur, Bengaluru, and Kadapa.

In 1877, Viceroy and Governor General Lord Lytton deputed Sir Richard Temple to set up famine relief camps in the Kadapa district.

During this period, a camp was erected on the outskirts of Madanapalle. Now, the area is known as Angallu, a sought-after real estate zone. F.A. Coleridge, Divisional Officer of the 88th Carnatic Infantry, recalls in his book (1911) about the distressing landscape “with abandoned corpses along the roads towards Vayalpadu and Rayachoti.”

In 1891, smallpox overtook Kadapa district. After conducting a series of inspections in Madanapalle, a British officer, Mr. Mathews, fell victim to the disease, and his body was buried in Rayachoti.

In 1903, between November 12 and 17, incessant rains ravaged Madanapalle and its surroundings, with over 400 tanks breached. Between 1897 and 1900, plague broke out in Madanapalle. Special medical teams from Madras, Bombay, and Pune rushed to the region, limiting the death toll to a couple of hundred. In 1904, once again, a small spell of plague was experienced in the region.

It was during the turbulent period of Madanapalle ravaged by diseases, famines, and floods that the British Raj took to active humanitarian work, embarking on a massive infrastructure building.

British aid

The majestic structures include Mission Hospital (1877), Mission High School (1881), Sub-Collector Office (1886), Post Office (1889), laying of drainage lines (1891 & 1903-10 during the plague years), Community schools for the Hindus, Christians and Muslims (1907-1910), American Church (1908), Mary Lott Lyles Hospital for women and children (1910), strengthening of over 500 tank bunds (1888-1910) and the Union Mission Tuberculosis Sanatorium (presently the Arogyavaram Medical Center) set up in the 1890s.

There is a version in which the British officers designed the railway line so that it was prevented from passing through Madanapalle proper. The smoke from the steam engines would pollute the atmosphere and prove detrimental to the TB patients in the sanatorium. Hence, the Madanapalle Road railway station is located 13 km away from the town.

A majority of the Colonial buildings are still in operation, which include the Sub-Collector Office and Residence Bungalow, MLL Hospital, Hope Mission School, sub-registrar and sub-treasury offices, sub-jail, Court buildings and R&B guest house.

Another major contribution of the colonial legacy is the establishment of the Besant Theosophical College in Madanapalle in 1915, spearheaded by Dr. Annie Besant of the Home Rule Movement.

In 1916, the British government withdrew its recognition of the college due to its support for the Home Rule movement. However, the college later became affiliated with the Hindu University in Banaras and continued its legacy.

Birthplace of National Anthem

The origin of the National Anthem of India is quite captivating. The melody for the anthem originated on the serene campus of BT College. In 1919, Margaret Cousins, the wife of the then-principal Cousins, composed the melody, which was a noteworthy feat considering the challenging circumstances the college was facing.

The college’s history is even more extraordinary due to the involvement of Rabindranath Tagore, who was invited by the principal to the college and spent a week in Madanapalle for the first batch’s convocation.

Following this, Tagore translated the Bengali song into English, and Margaret Cousins composed the melody. The college’s female students sang the chorus.

Margaret, a music teacher, personally instructed the female students in singing the chorus, further adding to the unique and inspiring backstory of the National Anthem.

Horsley Hills discovery

The Horsley Hills is another significant creation of the British legacy. On a hot summer day in 1869, the then Cuddapah Collector W.D. Horsely was on his way to Madanapalle for an inspection and hoping for a month-long stay there to escape from the scorching heat of the Kadapa basin.

The Yenugu Mallamma Konda, a hillock shrouded in clouds, captured his attention. The next day, Horsley saddled on a horse and, accompanied by a dozen subordinates, embarked on a climb atop the hill, 4,312 feet above sea level.

By the next year, two rest houses were ready atop the hill, one of which is now famous as the Forest Bungalow.

Over decades, the hill assumed significance as ‘Andhra’s Ooty’. A cart road turned into a motorable ghat road. Had the hill not lured the British Officer, Andhra Pradesh would have missed a hill station.

Madanapalle also holds the pride of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit in 1929 and his public meeting here, when thousands of people, be it youth, elderly, women, or students, converged, some of them running long distances from several parts of the Madras presidency.

Coming to the modern period, a good number of Anglo-Indian families started leaving Madanapalle for the U.S.A. and the U.K. between 1947 and 1960. Only a few families, for whom Madanapalle was their homeland, kept lingering in the place and were hit by an emotional dilemma.

Some elderly people of Madanapalle, who were born between 1940 and 1965, recollect the agony of the Anglo-Indian families. They were facing an identity crisis; “Are we Indians or the British? Neither is ready to accept us into its society,” they say.

T.S.A. Krishna Murthy (75), who retired as a clerk, in-charge of the Citizens Charter at Madanapalle Municipality, holds a mixed feeling of joy and melancholy, recollecting the best and worst of the active post-colonial period between 1960-80.

Murthy is locally known as a historian, novelist, and critic who has penned more than a dozen books on literature, poetry, and history.

Jiddu Krishnamurthy’s native

He says that the people of Madanapalle take pride in their son of the soil, Jiddu Krishnamurthy, a world-renowned philosopher.

“BT College, where a vast majority of our generation and the next two generations studied, is like our mother. It was from here that Jiddu was adopted by Dr. Annie Besant, though the former seceded from the theosophical ideology and developed an ideology of his own. We still enjoy visiting the Study Center, the former residence of Jiddu. It’s a mesmerizing experience with the audio and visual presentations of the legacy, which had its birth in the British colonial past. Fortunately, the British contribution refuses to die down even after 225 years, since the maiden visit of Sir Monroe to Madanapalle. A majority of their buildings are still breathing life,” Krishna Murthy says.

The last straw

Several elderly people feel nostalgic, recalling the services of some of the Anglo-Indian doctors at the Christian missionary-administered MLL Hospital, which continues to treat many underprivileged patients. The dignified mannerisms and selfless love of Dr. Jessudean, Dr. Muller, Dr. Vendrad, and a few others moved the people of Madanapalle until the 1980s, after which period one family after the other left for Western countries, never to return.

Four decades ago, on a wintry evening, Dr. Vendrad was enjoying the cool breeze along with his wife and young daughter on the house compound. Suddenly, a local youth who was known for his eccentric behaviour barged into the compound and ruthlessly stabbed the girl and her mother when she rushed to the daughter’s rescue. The “thug” resorted to the heinous act after the beautiful girl spurned his ugly advances. Luckily, the two injured recuperated while the entire Madanapalle prayed for their speedy recovery.

A few months later, one family after the other left their very homeland in silence to reach a foreign land. “Is this what Madanapalle gave the holy doctors back? We always wish them and their generations good luck,” Mr. Krishnamurthy heaves a sigh of relief.

Yugandhar, a local journalist, observes, “As we pass through the colonial structures, which are still in a very good condition, we feel a sense of goodwill towards the British rulers. Of course, they are not here, but their legacy remains,” he says.