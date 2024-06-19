The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to kickstart in Andhra Pradesh soon

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is kickstarting soon.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champions of Andhra Pradesh. Cuisine connoisseurs can prepare their best dish or give a modern twist to a timeless recipe and bring it to the venue. Get their dishes tasted by celebrity chefs and stand a chance to become the next Master Chef.

The grand for Andhra Pradesh will be held in Vijayawada on July 20. The Regional Rounds for Andhra Pradesh will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 22, Rajahmundry on June 23, Guntur on June 29, Vijayawada on June 30, Nellore on July 6 and Tirupati on July 7.

Winners stand a chance to take home ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place.

Contestants must cook and bring to the venue their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to present one dish using ‘Aashirvaad Masala Karam’ and bring the used wrapper/container to the contest venue. Regional winners will receive gift vouchers. Dishes prepared using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino will earn extra points.

Please bring wrappers or containers of these products as proof of usage. Participate in the exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers and stand a chance to win unconditional vouchers. Order from Amazon Fresh to avail of a special discount and get extra points. Participants must show proof of purchase at the venue.

A panel of judges presided over by celebrity chef duo ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will select the top two winners from the city for the grand finale. The winners will be awarded cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register on https://newsth.live/OSOT2024APTH or SMS your name and city and name of the dish or WhatsApp it to 9059357547 / 91213 41547.

Piyush Mishra, business head, Spices from Aashirvaad said: “As a brand deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the region, Aashirvaad Masala has always been a part of such events, engaging with consumers in meaningful ways. Through the ‘Our State Our Taste’ campaign, Aashirvaad Masala continues its tradition of connecting with consumers at a personal level, enriching their experiences and simultaneously celebrating the essence of Telugu culture and traditions.”

The competition is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in Association with RKG Ghee Bambino, The Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers, the Grocery Partner is Amazon Fresh and Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.

