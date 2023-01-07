ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu’s ‘Our State-Our Taste’ in Visakhapatnam on January 8

January 07, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnanm

Cash prizes and products worth ₹2 lakh are up for grabs; the grand finale of the culinary talent hunt will be held in Vijayawada on January 28

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnanm

It is time for the home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs of the city to showcase their culinary creativity by preparing their best dish as The Hindu’s Our State-Our Taste is being heldat KSR Function Hall, Seethammadhara, from 10 a.m. here on Sunday.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The regional rounds will be held in six cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and 28 respectively.

The sixth regional round is taking place in Visakhapatnam.

Contestants should cook their favourite recipes that represent the authenticity and flavours of Andhra Pradesh and bring them to the contest venue. Extra points for those who prepare the dish with ‘Gold Winner’ cooking oil and `Bambino’ pasta and `GRB Ghee’. Participants should bring the empty wrapper to claim the points.

A panel of judges presided by Vahchef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju will select the top two winners from each city for the grand finale in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The winners will win a cash prize and products worth ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register onhttp://bit.ly/3WWEk9yor SMS your name <space> city <space> name of the dish to 9398533511 or WhatsApp/call number: 93985 33511 or scan the QR code to register. On the spot registration will also be done.

The event is an initiative by The Hindu. The title sponsor is Gold Winner cooking oil. Other sponsors powering the event are LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and Bambino Pasta. Textile Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, Banking partner is DBS Bank, Hygiene Partner is Medimix, Housing Finance Partner is Hinduja Housing Finance, Telecast Partner is ETV, G Square Group is the Realty Partner, Energy Partner is IOCL and knowledge partner: Vahchef Sanjay Thumma.

