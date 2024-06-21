The Hindu’s ‘Our State, Our Taste’ cookery contest to be organised in Visakhapatnam on June 22

The regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ will be held at KSR Function Hall, Opposite Rythu Bazaar, above Kashyap Home Needs, at Seethammadhara here from 10.30 a.m. on Saturday (June 22).

The culinary competition aims to discover the cooking champions of Andhra Pradesh. Contestants are encouraged to prepare their best dishes or add a modern twist to timeless recipes. The event will be held in six cities across both the Telugu States, culminating in grand finales in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for first place, and ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 for the second and the third positions respectively.

Participants must bring their prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to use AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam and present the wrapper at the venue. Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products, with proof of purchase required. There will also be an exciting ‘on-the-spot’ contest by GRT Jewellers with a chance to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition, with winners receiving cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH or SMS your name -space - City -space-; Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The Our State Our Taste Cookery Competition is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam. Powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses In Association with RKG Ghee and Bambino, the Textiles Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the Jewellery Partner is GRT Jewellers and Energy Partner is Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Knowledge Partner is Raju’s Food Art.

