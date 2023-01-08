The Hindu’s culinary event ‘Our State - Our Taste’ evokes overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam

January 08, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam got into the Sankranti festive mood as around 300 contestants came up with a variety of dishes at The Hindu’s culinary talent hunt `Our State – Our Taste’ on Sunday.

The cookery competition was held across 12 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The sixth round of the regional category for Andhra Pradesh was held in the city at KSR Complex in Seethammadhara here, where the The Hindu’s exclusive event saw an overwhelming response from women fraternity and even the students of hotel management institutions.

A contestant Voona Sujatha was adjudged the winner of the preliminary round. She showcased her talent by bringing a variety sweet recipe `Kova Gulab Jamun’. Contestants G. Rohini and Sai Lakshmi bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

Participants presented dishes that represented the flavour of Andhra Pradesh with Gold Winner Cooking Oil.

Judges for the contest Vah-chef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju said, “The judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation. We have seen overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam.”

The Hindu’s Andhra Pradesh zonal head G. Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam branch’s senior AGM SLB Ramakrishna, senior deputy manager Ravi Kumar and assistant manager A. Gupteshwar participated.

Gold Winner’s area sales manager Manoj Kumar, Life Spice’s regional sales manager Krishna Mallapally, GRB’s area sales manager Kalyan Chakravarthi, Bambino’s manager Chandramouli, Medimix’s sales manager Anaji Rao, Indian Oil’s Divisional Sales Head Somnath Das, CMR Shopping Mall’s manager Lakshman, DBS Bank’s cluster head Sreehari and Hinduja Housing’s cluster Business Head Magesh gave away prizes to the winners and runner-ups.

