The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 24

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be organised at Kalabharati Auditorium on February 24.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories. Students of class IV to VI will be considered for junior category while the students of class VII to IX will be in senior category.

This will be a team event and each team will comprise two students from the same category and from the same school.

There is no limit on the number of teams from each school.

Quiz for the junior category will begin at 10 a.m. and for seniors, it will start at 2 p.m. Participants should report at the venue one hour prior to the event.

There will a written preliminary round followed by the on-stage final round. Prize distribution function will be held at 4.45 pm for both the categories.

All the participants will be given participation certificates.

Online registration

Interested students can to register online at www.thehindu.com/ywquiz by paying a registration fee of ₹200 per team. Spot registration will be allowed at the venue on the day of the event, subject to availability of space.

Registered students must bring the payment acknowledgment or email confirmation and show at the time of reporting at the venue.

Sponsors

The LIC of India is the presenting sponsor, Eveready Industries is the gift sponsor and FoodEx is the snacks sponsor for this event. Soulful is the nutrition partner for the event.

For more details, schools and participants can to contact Ganesh on 9701394194 or Sampath Vamsi on 7416329462.