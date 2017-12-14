The Hindu Young World painting contest on Dec. 24

It is that time of the year again for children to get ready with their paints and brushes. The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-18 will be held at the Veda Dharma Rakshna Sabha Auditorium, near Guruvayoor Krishna Mandir at North Extension Layout, Seethammadhara on December 24.

The competition will be held in two categories – Junior (classes 4 to 6) and Senior (classes 7 to 9).

Topics

The topics for the preliminary round are: Juniors – ‘My favourite meal’, ‘My neighbourhood’, ‘A day at the fair/carnival’, ‘A day with a pet at home’, ‘Picnic in the park’, ‘Return of the dinosaurs’, ‘Life on Mars’, ‘My dream holiday’, ‘Water birds’ and ‘Cleaning my street (Swachh Bharat)’ and for

Seniors – “Futuristic eco-friendly transportation’ and ‘Smart classroom’, ‘Earth 2050’, ‘My dream job’, ‘Through the waterfalls’, ‘If vegetables come alive’, ‘Classical/rock music concert’, ‘Underwater life’, ‘Beach clean-up’ and ‘Portraits of emotions’.

Eligible students have to log on to www.thehindu.com/ ywpainting and register. They have to choose any of the given topics and make their painting on a white drawing sheet of size 26 cm X 27 cm. On completion of the registration and payment process, a unique ID would be sent to the registered email ID/mobile number of the participant. The registration number should be mentioned on the right top corner of the drawing sheet legibly. The participant should write his/her name, class, school, residential address, mobile no. and email ID on the backside of the drawing sheet.

The painting will not be entertained without the above data and ID number (for individual entries). The paintings should be certified by the School Principal or the Art Teacher concerned, as their original work.

The painting should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu. The registration fee for individual entries is ₹100 per participant (he/she can send a maximum of two paintings) and for bulk entries (from schools only), it is ₹50 per entry for a minimum of 50 entries.

Last date

The last date for receipt of preliminary entries is Dec. 15.

Selected students will receive intimation from The Hindu giving the venue and time. The event is sponsored by Thyrocare with Arrow Publications as ‘knowledge partners’ and Veda Dharma Rakshana Sabha as ‘venue partner’. Details can be had from A.V. Rama or Indrani G on the mobile No. 9849498771 or on landline No. 0891-2536159.