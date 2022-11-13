The Hindu Future India Club to organise conclave for principals and educators in Visakhapatnam on November 16

The Hindu Bureau November 13, 2022 19:16 IST

The Hindu Future India Club, in collaboration with SRM University-A.P., will organise a conclave for the principals of educational institutions and educators on ‘Preparing students for new age careers and NEP’, at Hotel Green Park, Waltair Main Road, here on November 16. The event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by lunch. It will provide a platform for the principals and educators to share information, ideas and knowledge with their counterparts. Special Chief Secretary-School Education B. Rajasekhar will be the chief guest for the programme and the School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar will be the guest of honour.



