The Hindu Future India Club seminar at KITS today

The Hindu Future India Club in association with KL B-School is organising a seminar at KKR & KSR Institute of Technology & Sciences (KITS), Vinjanampadu in Vatticherukuru mandal of Guntur district on the topic ‘Careers in management sector’ on Monday (January 27).

It is one among 33 seminars being conducted at various engineering and degree colleges across the State, with a central theme of ‘Careers in management sector’.

As a part of these seminars, industry experts and academicians will be interacting with the engineering and other degree students in various colleges and create awareness on a wide range of career prospects and opportunities available in the field of management and also the importance and benefits of pursuing management education at PG level after successfully acquiring an engineering degree.

Through these seminars, the students will learn how to choose a management course, identify institutions and plan a career after completion of the management courses.

To make these sessions more engaging and interesting to the participants, there is a ‘Business quiz’ with five questions in MCQ format.

Winners of these quiz will be rewarded suitably by the organisers.