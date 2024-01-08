The Hindu FIC, IPE Quiz for college students to be organised in Visakhapatnam on January 10

January 08, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) are jointly organising a College Quiz for the graduate students at four locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

The second event will be held at Alluri Seetharamaraju Vignana Kendram, Sharada Street, Dabagardens, here on January 10 (Wednesday).

Two more will be held at Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, later this month. This quiz will be conducted, in English, for the students pursuing graduation. Participation in this quiz is free and it open for all the students. The participants can register the teams through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/uedYNhwXNW. Also, there is an option for spot registration at the venue, on the day of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students will participate as a team and one team will consist of two students from the same college campus. Registered participants are to report at the respective venue by 9.30 am on the date of the event. All the registered participants must carry their college ID cards.

The quiz will be conducted in two rounds – The preliminary round (pen and paper) and final round (on stage). The top six teams will compete in the final round on the stage, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue. All the participants will be given participation certificates; finalists will be given merit certificates and trophies. The Quiz Master’s decision will be final in all quiz-related matters. For any further information, interested participants are advised to contact Durgamalleswar Rao on 9032079979.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.