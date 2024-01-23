The Hindu FIC, IPE quiz for college students to be organised in Bhubaneswar on January 25

January 23, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) are jointly organising a College Quiz for graduate students at four locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

Third one out of the four events planned will be held, at Bhubaneswar on January 25 (Thursday) at Institute of Engineers, Sachivalaya Marg, AG Colony, Unit 4, Bhubaneswar.

Similar event was held recently at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and one more will take place at Hyderabad, later this month. This quiz will be conducted in English for the students pursuing graduation. Participation in this quiz is free and it is open for all the students.

The participants can register the teams through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/uedYNhwXNW.

Also, there is an option for spot registration at the venue, on the day of the event.

The students will participate as a team and one team will consist of two students from the same college campus. Registered participants must report at the respective venue by 9.30 a.m. on the event date. All the registered participants must carry their college ID cards.

The quiz will be on General knowledge and conducted in two rounds – The preliminary round (pen and paper) and the Final Round (on stage). The top six teams will compete in the final round on the stage, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue. All the participants will be given participation certificates and finalists will be given merit certificates and trophies.

The quiz master’s decision will be final in all quiz-related matters. For further information participants are advised to contact Silabhadra Samantaray on 8249912123.

