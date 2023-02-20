ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC Challenge T10 Cricket Tournament begins in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Players in action at the Inter-Collegiate Cluster T-10 Cricket Tournament in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana The Hindu FIC Challenge T10 Cricket Tournament, presented by Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), began at AS Raja College grounds here on Monday .

This is being organised by The Hindu FIC in association with VJIM at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

This is being conducted in T-10 Knockout format. Total of 16 colleges are taking part in this tournament. On the first day of the tournament, four matches were organised.

The teams that participated on the first day include GVP Engg College, Rishikonda, Mrs AVN College, Vinex Degree College, BVK College, Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences, Prism Degree College, Aditya Degree College and MVR Degree College.

