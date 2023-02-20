HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu FIC Challenge T10 Cricket Tournament begins in Visakhapatnam

February 20, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Players in action at the Inter-Collegiate Cluster T-10 Cricket Tournament in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Players in action at the Inter-Collegiate Cluster T-10 Cricket Tournament in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana The Hindu FIC Challenge T10 Cricket Tournament, presented by Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), began at AS Raja College grounds here on Monday .

This is being organised by The Hindu FIC in association with VJIM at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

This is being conducted in T-10 Knockout format. Total of 16 colleges are taking part in this tournament. On the first day of the tournament, four matches were organised.

The teams that participated on the first day include GVP Engg College, Rishikonda, Mrs AVN College, Vinex Degree College, BVK College, Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences, Prism Degree College, Aditya Degree College and MVR Degree College.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.