The Hindu FIC and Odisha Mining Corporation to organise sports quiz for students across Odisha from January 12

January 10, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation are jointly organising a sports quiz for the school students across the State of Odisha. This is being conducted under the guidance of Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, to reverberate the spirit of Hockey World Cup. It is being held at five locations, as detailed below:

1. Rourkela - 12-01-2023 (Thursday), Bhubaneswar Behera Auditorium, National Institute of Technology.

2. Sambalpur - 18-01-2023 (Wednesday), Biju Patnaik Auditorium, Sambalpur University, Burla, Sambalpur

3. Cuttack - 20-01-2023 (Friday) - Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack.

4. Berhampur - 23-01-2023 (Monday) - Govt. ITI, Engg. School Road, Berhampur.

5. Bhubaneswar - 25-01-2023 (Wednesday) – Convocation Hall, Utkal University, Vani Vihar.

This quiz will be conducted, in English, in two categories – Junior and Senior. Students of class 5 to class 8 are considered as junior category and the students of class 9 to 12 are considered as senior category. Participation in this quiz is free and it is open for all the school students across Odisha.

Schools have to shortlist the students for participation and register the names of participants through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. Also, there is an option for spot registration at the venue, on the day of the event.

The students will participate as a team and each team would consist of two students from the same category and same school campus. Junior category participants are to report at the respective venue by 9 a.m. and the Senior Category participants, are to report at the venue by 1 pm, on the date of the event.

All the registered participants to report to the venue in their school uniform and must carry their school ID cards. The quiz will be conducted in two rounds – The preliminary round (pen and paper) and Final Round (on stage). Six top teams from each category will compete for the top three prizes on the stage in the final round, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round.

Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue. All the participants will be given participation certificates; finalists will be given cash awards, merit certificates and trophies. Quiz master’s decision will be final in all quiz related matters. For any further information schools can contact M Ravi Sankar on 9010588788 (or) Silabhadra Samantaray on 8249912123.