The Hindu FIC and KL B-School hold seminar on careers in management

A seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ was organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and KL B-School at Prism Degree College, Dwarakanagar on Tuesday. More than 200 students attended the programme.

Srikanth Akondi, Associate Professor of Department of Management, KL -B School enlightened the final-year B.Com students on the importance of pursuing higher studies in management. He advised them to be proactive and not to miss out on the opportunities that come their way.

Speaking about various study options after graduation, Mr. Srikanth suggested the students to take up certification courses such as Certified Management Accounting (CMA), Certified Public Accounting (CPA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). He also spoke on how to crack the tests such as CAT, XAT, MAT, KMAT and ICET.

Mr. Srikanth urged the students to explore the area of entrepreneurship. “Be job creators, not seekers,” he advised the students.

Scholarship

A team of officials from KL University B-School headed by Shiva Prasad spoke about the KL Foundation which is offering scholarships worth ₹5 lakh to the students who secure top 10 ranks in their entrance exam KL-MAT, even if they choose to join any other institute. Further details are available on the website: www.kluniversity.in.

A business quiz was conducted and the winners selected through a lucky draw were awarded. Commerce HoD Gowri Shankar was present.