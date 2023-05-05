The Hindu FIC-AMNS summer cricket coaching camp begins in Visakhapatnam

May 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu-ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel summer cricket coaching camp began at ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Friday.

Inaugurating the camp, East Coast Railway Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said that sports be it cricket or any other games is a great leveller and unifier of minds. He urged the budding crickters to make best use of the coaching facilities and turn into good cricketers. He also pointed out that sports disciplines a person and turns them into good citizens of the country.

Andhra Cricket Association Secretary Gopinath Reddy said that ACA has always been in the forefront to encourage cricket and talent. Referring to Shabnam, who recently represented the country in the Women’s Under-19 world cup and test cricketer K.S. Bharat, he said that ACA was proud that they represent ACA and Visakhapatnam city.

K. Parthasarathi, secretary Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) thanked The Hindu FIC and AMNS for sponsoring the coaching camp that has been conducted since over one decade. Many cricketers, including Shabnam and Bharat, have been part of this coaching camp.

President of VDCA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju appreciated the parents for encouraging the budding cricketers to join them in the coaching camp.

D.S. Varma of AMNS, who is also the vice-president of VDCA, said that about 1,200 budding cricketers in the age group from under 10 to under 19 had enrolled and about 250 of them were selected for the camp.

ACA CEO M.V. Siva Reddy, said that the second edition of Andhra Premier League will be conducted shortly.

T.S.R. Prasad, J.K.M. Raju and other officials of VDCA and the coaches were present.