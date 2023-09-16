The Hindu FIC & AMNS painting, elocution competitions evoke huge response in Visakhapatnam

September 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Painting and elocution competitions jointly organised by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) & ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) to commemorate World Ozone Day saw overwhelming response at the Visakha Public Library here on Saturday. Scores of students from various schools across the city enthusiastically participated in the event.

Hundreds of paintings from budding artists depicted the need to protect ozone layer, earth and wildlife and also the possible consequences, if we neglect the environment. An elocution competition on the topic of World Ozone Day, saw energetic participation from the students.

S.V. Rama Rao from V.S. Krishna College picked up the winners for elocution competition, while Sandhya Patnaik from the Department of Fine Arts, Andhra University, selected the winners of the painting competition.

In the concluding ceremony, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar, who attended the programme as the chief guest, asked the students to take a pledge that they would plant a sapling, water it and take steps to protect it every year on their birthday from now on. Citing examples of some of the hill stations in North India, which were once said to be summer capitals for the British, the DFO said that those places were now registering high temperatures, which clearly resembles the climate change and the affect on the environment.

Mr. Anant Shankar said that people of Andhra are lucky to have vast forest cover including Visakhapatnam, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Srisailam Wildlife Sanctuary and a few others.

Stressing on the need to protect them, the DFO has also asked the youngsters not to miss an opportunity to visit these places with their parents or even seek the help of the school managements to visit them.

Mr. Anant Shankar has also asked them to visit the forest office at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, which is situated right in the heart of the city to experience trekking and boating, apart from exploring wildlife.

Prof. Rama Rao stressed on the need for conduct of programmes highlighting the depletion of the ozone layer and searching for possible solutions to preserve it.

DS Varma from AMNS recalled that The Hindu & AMNS together have planted over one lakh saplings in Visakhapatnam. He also spoke about future plans to turn schools to run on green energy.

Mr, Sumit Bhattacharjee, Chief of Bureau, The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh, also spoke.

The chief guest gave away prizes including medals and mementoes to the winners. Participation certificates have also been given to the students.

Winners in painting competition

In the juniors category, Jasmia Sabreen (Class VII) from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School won the first prize. The second prize was won by Prashansika Nayak (Class VII) from Balaji Highfields School, followed by K Vaishnavi (Class VII) from Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar who secured the third prize.

In the senior category, S.T Tithiksha (Class IX) of Little Angels School won the first prize. V Lakshmi Chaitra (Class X) of DAV High School and K Karunya Venkat won the second and third prizes respectively.

Winners in elocution

In the Juniors category, Sakshi Anchalia (Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar) won the first prize, L Dhruvitha (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan) and Rudrakshapawar (Little Angels School) won the second and third prizes respectively.

In the seniors category, R Meghana (Saradha Vidya Nilayam), K. Leeladri (Sri Anjana School) and Poorvi (Little Angels Schools) won the first, second and third prize respectively.