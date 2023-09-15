The Hindu FIC - AMNS Painting Competition to be conducted for students in Visakhapatnam on September 16

September 15, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and AMNS are jointly organising a painting competition for school students across Visakhapatnam, to commemorate the World Ozone Day, at the Public Library, opposite BVK College here on September 16.

The Hindu FIC & AMNS Painting Competition, being organised for the past several years in Visakhapatnam, has had a stupendous response. Students from in and around Visakhapatnam can participate in the competition.

District Forest Officer Anant Shankar will participate as the chief guest, and the Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria will participate as the guest of honour.

The competition will be conducted in two categories – Junior and Senior. Students of classes 5 to 7 are considered as junior category and the students of classes 8 to 10 are considered as senior category. There is no participation fee.

Six students from the same category and same school campus can participate, which means a total of 12 students can participate from each school. Participants have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m.. All the registered participants to report at the venue in their school uniform and must carry their school ID cards.

The competition will be conducted in one round (Paintings and Chart) and followed by Extempore -Elocution. Top 3 students from each category will compete for the top three prizes on the stage and prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue. The decision of the judge will be final in all the related segments.

For any further information, schools can contact D. Durga Malleswara Rao @ 9032079979 or G,A. Vuswanadh @ 9346134324 or Akash Panda @ 8985061765

AMNS Vizag asset - Environmental initiatives

AMNS India giving emphasis on solar power to reduce carbon footprint in the plant and about 800 kw solar power generating systems are going to be installed on the rooftops of the Vizag Pellet plant which reduces its power requirement from the grid. This will save about 1160 t-CO2 per annum. Further, the Vizag pellet plant is planning to replace 20% of its grid power with power generated through renewable energy by December 2024. AMNS India, Vizag asset, has recently signed MoU with KGH for providing solar power of 120 KW on CSR Block of KGH which is under installation, installing 65 KW at Gosha Hospital and 86 Kw solar power in various schools and hospitals located in Visakhapatnam which would be completed in Q4 2023. AMNS, India planted one lakh trees in the Vizag city over a period and AMNS Vizag pellet plant developed a lush green cover within and around the plant premises. AMNS India Vizag pellet plant took several ozone protective measures like ban of using HFC, energy conservation methods and various carbon offset initiatives like decarbonisation initiatives.