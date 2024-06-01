The Hindu FIC-AM/NS cricket coaching camp concludes at VDCA Stadium

The month-long annual summer cricket coaching camp organised by The Hindu FIC, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) India, and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA), concluded at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, here on Saturday.

The camp was held at VDCA Ground-B, GVMC Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Ukku Grounds and Coromandel Grounds.

Participating as the chief guest, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy praised the organisers, parents and children for conducting the camp, which builds sportsmanship from a young age.

Mr. Gopinath, along with VDCA president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, presented participation certificates to 382 boys and over 40 girls aged between 10 to 16. Mr. Raju advised parents not to compel students to solely focus on academics but encourage them to partake in sports and games in equal measure.

VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, who is also a senior official from AM/NS, said: “The objective of the summer camp is to identify potential talent. Five cricket players who played in the IPL 2024 matches were groomed by VDCA, and nine from the Andhra Women Under-19 team which emerged as runner-ups in the Inter-State Under-19 tournament, are from VDCA.”

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar from the NRI Institute of Medical Sciences said that the medical institution was involved in the activities of VDCA by providing medical care to the players at various tournaments. He heads the medical team during international matches played at ACA-VDCA grounds.

VDCA general secretary K. Parthasarathi said that this camp is an opportunity for young talents to showcase their cricketing skills, and those who perform best in the camp will be trained by the organisation for a year. A total of 1,540 boys applied and 282 of them were selected, he added.