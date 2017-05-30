The Hindu Eamcet careercounselling on May 31

This year, The Hindu EDGE Eamcet Career Counselling session will be held on May 31 (Wednesday) at Kalabharathi Auditorium, Pithapuram Colony, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry is free for all through registration and the registered students will be given a handbook, thenxt.step, Your window to the Future, which will contain detailed information about all the relevant courses.

Experts from various engineering disciplines will be present at the counselling session to give a clear understanding of the courses, its importance, its career prospects and what needs to be done to decide upon which stream to choose and which college to apply.

The experts will also throw light on various engineering courses such as CSE, ECE, EEE, IT, mechanical, civil, chemical, architecture and biotechnology.

Guidance will also be given about the online counselling process and what type of preparation is needed to tackle the counselling process.

For further details about the registration call: 0891-2536159, 9849498771 or Email ID: rama.av@thehindu.co.in

The television partner for the event is TV5 news channel.