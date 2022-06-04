The Hindu-AMNS summer cricket coaching camp concludes in Visakhapatnam

Follow a disciplined approach to achieve goals, GVMC Commissioner tells children

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha along with test cricketer K.S Bharat distributing the certificate to a budding cricketer in Viskhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The annual AMNS and The Hindu FIC Summer Cricket Coaching Camp that began here about a month ago, concluded on Saturday. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA).

Speaking to the budding cricketers, who ranged from below 10 years to under-19, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha urged the young minds to follow the principle of 3Ds- decision, dedication and discipline.

He said that one should develop the quality of taking the right decision at the right time, be dedicated to the goal chosen and follow a disciplined approach to achieve the goal.

He also appreciated the parents for being supportive and helping the budding cricketers in achieving their goals.

Earlier, test cricketer K.S. Bharat who hails from the city, reminisced how the coaching camps had helped him in becoming what he is today.

He also urged the budding cricketers not to neglect their academics and follow both academics and cricket in a disciplined manner. He advised them to be disciplined both on and off the field.

Briefing about the camp, VDCA Secretary K. Parthasaradhi said that about 1,400 young cricketers had applied for the camp and around 500 were selected. From here about 120 have been selected for the year-long coaching camp.

Vice-President of VDCA and Head of HR AMNS, D.S. Varma, said that GVMC had played a big role for the development of cricket in the city, as the civic body had constructed the first international cricket stadium in the city.

Ravikanth Reddy, the first umpire from the city to officiate during the recent IPL matches, was also felicitated along with Mr. Bharat, on the occasion.

Other office-bearers of VDCA were present.