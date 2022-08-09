The first-ever International Geodiversity Day to be observed on October 6

August 09, 2022 19:32 IST

INTACH Visakhapatnam chapter to organise various events

The first International Geodiversity Day (IGD) will be celebrated on October 6 this year. This decision was taken by the UNESCO at its 41st General Conference in 2021.

It is a world-wide annual celebration bringing people together to promote and create awareness on all aspects of geodiversity.

The objective is to raise awareness in society about the importance of nature for the well-being and prosperity of all living beings on the planet. It also aims at raising awareness of the values of the geodiversity of the planet, D. Rajasekhar Reddy, Adviser, Geoheritage, and convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Visakhapatnam, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy said that INTACH was already putting efforts to organise events through its more than 200 district chapters, School Heritage Clubs and a network of more than 4,000 schools across the country to commemorate International Geodiversity Day .

These include geoheritage walks, geodiversity and geoheritage talks, quiz for schoolchildren, cleaning up of geoheritage sites and preparation of brochures.

There are hundreds of important geoheritage sites besides 34 National Geological Monuments in our country. Recently, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) published 90 geotourism sites across the country.

INTACH has prepared a list of 180 district-wise geosites across the country for organising geoheritage walks and for promoting geotourism. Thirty sites have been identified in Andhra Pradesh. More geosites would be identified and added to the list. INTACH Visakhapatnam chapter is taking the lead in organising International Geodiversity Day .