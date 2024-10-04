The fate of night food court in Vizag hangs in balance

In September 2023, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council announced a decision to shut down the Night Food Court on the Old Jail Road, following heaps of complaints over poor sanitation, traffic congestion, public inconvenience and unauthorised entry of hawkers.

The council decided to set up the food court at some other place with recognised vendors and the vendors at the Old Jail Road food court were served notices to vacate the premises within 10 days. A year has passed and the food court still runs at the same place with a huge turnout of visitors daily, while the number of vendors has almost doubled.

In the recent GVMC Council meeting, a corporator asked why no action was taken by the authorities against the food court yet. ““Does the council’s decision hold any significance?,” he asked Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari.

‘Unauthorised vendors’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Floor Leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi said that the number of vendors at the food court which was around 70 a year ago now has increased to around 130. “A YSRCP corporator is collecting ₹2 lakh from each vendor to set up their kiosks at the food court unauthorisedly,” she alleged.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that he would enquire about the status of the food court and take steps to shut it down. In a recent meeting, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat was also briefed about alleged irregularities related to the food court. The MP asked the authorities concerned to take strict action against the persons responsible for the irregularities.

The Night Food Court started functioning in February 2020 with 25 recognised hawkers. A month later, it was closed down due to COVID-19 restrictions. After almost a year, it was opened only to be closed due to the second phase of COVID-19 pandemic. Again a year later, the food courts were reopened and the number of stalls increased gradually over the years.

However, not all the vendors at the food court are happy about the decision to shut down the facility.

“Most of us have borrowed loans from banks to purchase equipment and manufacture vehicles worth around ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh. We are still paying the EMIs. There have been issues since the opening of this food court. If a vendor places his vehicle unauthorisedly, then action must be taken against them. But, there is no point in the decision to shutting down the bazaar,” says a vendor on the condition of anonymity.

However, the food court has received a good response from the denizens, if the heavy footfalls are any indication. Hundreds of people from all age groups throng the food court. The number almost doubles on the weekends.

“The street foods especially Chinese delicacies are good here. My children like them very much. We have our dinner here almost every weekend,” says T. Mani, a homemaker from the city.

Vinod Kumar, a bank employee, says that the food court is among his favourite hangouts. “The authorities must try to resolve the issues instead of shutting it down,” he says

‘Poor sanitation’

The most common complaint from the visitors and morning walkers, however, is about poor sanitation and littering. “The number of dustbins available here is inadequate, while food wastes are dumped on footpaths. There must be proper monitoring,” says D. Dinesh Reddy hailing from Murali Nagar.