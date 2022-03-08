The ‘Dangal girls’ of Visakhapatnam Agency

15 tribal girls are taking the mat by storm participating in national-level tournaments

The moment one talks of the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district – the first things that comes to mind are the Maoist movement, the pristine forested areas of the Eastern ghats and rampant cultivation and smuggling of ganja. But there is a brighter side and that is being quietly taken forward by a batch of 15 girls from the remote tribal villages, spread across the 11 tribal mandals.

They have picked up the sport of wrestling, which is still not a common sport in the State, and all of them have participated in a few national-level tournaments, including in the Khelo India Youth National games.

Hand-picked by their coach Ambati Nookaraju, the girls are a motivated lot and on the occasion of International Women’s Day they vow to keep the national flag flying high by winning medals in the national and international games.

Most of them come from remote tribal villages which do not have road access or any form of connectivity and the sick have to be carried for miles on makeshift ‘dolis’ to the nearest hospital. They are from the lowest economic strata and getting a full meal per day was difficult, said Mr. Nookaraju.

“But now we are doing well and we have a coach to take care of us,” said 17-year-old Devamma, who has already represented the State in four national-level events and was recently the only girl from Andhra Pradesh to be selected for the ‘Khelo India Youth Nationals.

The girls said that they were unaware of the game till they landed up at the ASRM School in Koyyuru mandal.

Here we came to know about the story of the ‘Dangal girls’ - Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat- the daughters of Mahavir Phogat, and how they fought against odds to achieve glory. For us our coach is ‘Mahavir Phogat’ , said J. Maheshwari who hails from an interior village in Muchingput mandal, a Maoist hotbed. She has participated in at least three national events and had to compete with girls from Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and won a bronze medal in 2019.

Breaking the stereotypes

Speaking to The Hindu, Devamma and Maheshwari said that they were teased by the boys in the school and in their villages for playing a sport that is considered to be the ‘men’s domain’.

Initially, we were upset but after playing a few nationals even they started to respect us. There is nothing that a woman cannot achieve, if she desires to take it up as a goal of her life, said Maheshwari.

Most of the girls are in the high school or in plus two. Once they complete plus two, we are planning to send them to NIS for better coaching and facilities. ITDA project director Ronanki Gopalkrishna, who has been very supportive, has promised to take it up, said the coach.

The wrestling academy was started by Mr. Nookaraju in 2015 and today there are 15 girls and 25 tribal boys. There is a gym and a couple of matted arenas and all basic facilities.

Mr. Nookaraju who has represented the State in wrestling and was a national powerlifter and heavy weight bodybuilder, is not only working as physical director of the school but also manages the academy.

Speaking about the potential of the girls, he said, “Most of the girls in the agency areas have to trek long distances carrying water and this not only strengthens their lower body but also naturally develops their stamina. Good food, coaching and exercise can tone them up to compete against the best,” he said.

Dreams big

All the 15 girls dream of representing the country in various national and international events and win medals. “Being a woman and winning an Olympic medal like Mirabai or Mary Kom is our dream and we are working towards it,” said Devamma.

All that is needed is some support from the government and philanthropists, more exposure and a few years of training at NIS, these girls will do wonders, said Mr. Nookaraju.