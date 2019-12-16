The case of the missing trauma care centres

A week ago, P. Srinivasa Rao, a farmer from Tagarpuvalasa area, was on his way to the market when he met with an accident on the National Highway-16. He suffered head and spinal injuries and it took about 75 minutes to take him to the nearest trauma care centre, located at King George Hospital, about 25 km from the accident spot. He died while undergoing treatment, but the doctors said he could have survived had he been administered basic care earlier at a trauma centre.

Trauma care centres (TCC) are the need of the hour and they are missing in the city and in the district.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, Attada Babujee, TCCs may not reduce accidents, but can reduce deaths. "Accidents on the NH are on the rise, and there are case studies that have projected reduction in fatalities with the presence of TCCs. The ideal situation would be one TCC, at least of level 4 or 5 category, every 25 to 30 km on the highway," he said.

Proposal shelved

The government had earlier proposed setting up of TCCs along the National Highway, and in Visakhapatnam district about four TCCs of level 3 category were proposed from Anandapuram to Anakapalle, and at least two level 1 to 2 categories at Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam. But the proposal has not seen the light of the day, and there is only one TCC of level 2 category at KGH, which is being run from the casualty ward.

According to former Vice-Chancellor of NTRUHS and former Principal of Andhra Medical College C.V. Rao, TCCs play an important role in accident cases, especially during the golden hour (first 60 minutes after the accident). "But unfortunately there is no dedicated TCC," he said.

Central funding

The Central government in 2008 funded a project to establish TCCs and had provided funding under the 60:40 ratio, for a period of four years.

The Union government had funded the centres till 2012, but after that the State Government did not take it forward and the doctors who were recruited were not absorbed, as per the funding conditions, said Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Doctors point out that there is no level one TCC in the city, district or in the State. In level one TCC, which is the highest category, apart from beds and equipment, five senior surgeons from the fields of orthopaedic, cardiothoracic, neuro, plastic surgery and general surgery, should be present 24/7.

There is no point in having a TCC in the midst of a city and wherein it takes over 30 to 60 minutes to reach the place. In any major accident case, the first 30 minutes is crucial, said a senior doctor from KGH.

According to Satya Varaprasad, Director VIMS, there is a need for at least level 4 (with at least one MBBS doctor) or level 5 (with paramedic staff) on the NH. "After basic treatment is given at these levels, the accident victims can be shifted to a higher level," he said.

Mobile units

According to Mr. Babujee, the authorities concerned should at least station a few high-end and fully equipped ambulances along the National Highway. "These can be used as mobile TCCs, in which both distance can be covered and treatment can be given en route," he said.

To tide over the issue, City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena has started the project of training volunteers in basic paramedics. "It is seen that in many cases, fatalities increase, as basic first aid is not provided during the golden hour. And that is why we have initiated the citizen voluntary force, who will be trained in basic first aid and how an injured person needs to be handled," said Mr. Meena.