Thatichetlapalem Junction-Telugu Thalli Flyover road stretch to be developed as Smart Road in Visakhapatnam

In a first, the road between Thatichetlapalem Junction and Telugu Thalli flyover is going to be developed as Smart Road by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Following instructions from the State government, the 1.8 km stretch is going to get a facelift with various amenities under ‘Jagananna Haritha Nagaralu’ initiative.

The Engineering Department team of the GVMC led by Commissioner G. Lakshmisha visited the route on Thursday evening.

According to the civic body officials, with the increase in VVIP movement and tourists in the city over the years, some of the key routes are being identified in the city to make them as Smart Roads. Thatichetlapalem-Telugu Thalli flyover is one such route which is used by the visitors to Visakhapatnam from the NH-16 into the core city. This led the officials to select the stretch and make it the first Smart Road on a pilot basis.

"Under the Smart Road concept , the entire road stretch will be modernised. Possible ideas for Smart Roads are modern bus stops, toilet facility, dustbins and seating arrangement along the route. The circle (junction) will get a facelift, roads margins will be painted and walls will have new mural paintings. Proper illumination (streetlights) and decorative lights will be provided. The road will have signage boards and cycling track. If possible, statues may also be installed", said GVMC Superintending Engineer (Public Works) K. Venugopal.

He said that the road margin will not be reduced. “The black top road was measured about 7.6 metres. We will earmark one metre stretch for cycling. So, about 6.6 metres road will be available for commuters. The greenery in the area will also not be disturbed, but developed more,” the S.E added.

Pilot project

The Thatichetlapalem-Telugu Thalli flyover will be developed as a model initially. At present, the GVMC officials will finalise what sort of facilities can be accommodated in the stretch and what would be the estimated cost. A detailed project report (DPR) is going to be prepared by the officials and sent to the State government for approval very soon.

As per the officials, if the model road receives good response from the visitors and public, a few more roads in the city may be also developed as 'Smart Roads' by the State government. The next road could be most likely to be 'Visalakhsi Nagar' in Ward 9.