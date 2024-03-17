ADVERTISEMENT

Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust offers scholarships for girl students aspiring to become doctors

March 17, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This year five deserving girls to be selected for the scholarship

The Hindu Bureau

Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust, Visakhapatnam, established to honour the memory of Thanvi, has announced scholarships in the name of Thanvi, a brilliant pre-medical student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville in the USA, for meritorious girl students, hailing from economically poor families, aspiring to become doctors.

The scholarship is offered to inspire students, who share Thanvi’s desire to become a doctor and serve the community. Candidates, who demonstrate academic achievement, a commitment to service, and the empathy and spirit that Thanvi exemplified throughout her life, according to a statement issued by D.B. Uday Kumar, managing trustee, here on Saturday.

The scholarship will be in the form of financial assistance to help cover the costs of Intermediate (Classes 11 and 12) education in corporate colleges, the objective of which is to support the deserving meritorious girl students in their journey towards medical college admission.

Only girl students, who have completed Class X in 2023-24, facing financial constraints that limit access to quality education, have a passion for pursuing a career in medicine, hard working and independent with strong decision-making skills, scored above 95% marks in English and General Science in Class X.

This year five deserving girls would be selected for the scholarship, and from next year 10 students, five from Class 11 (Junior Intermediate) and five from Class 12 (Senior Intermediate), will be selected for the scholarships every year.

Interested candidates can submit their application with the required details through email: udaydola100@gmail.com or thanvidmctrust@gmail.com or on the WhatsApp no. 8985774193. Further information can also be had on the same number.

