Thanks to Giri Pradakshina, road works between Kailasapuram and Madhavadhara taken up on a war-footing in Visakhapatnam

Thanks to Simhachalam tempe’s Giri Pradakshina on July 2, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) officials have taken up road works between Kailasapuram and Madhavadhara. The works are giving much relief to the residents as well as thousands of commuters, who have suffered a lot due to the bad roads. The 32-km stretch of the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ trek route is being cleared to ensure devotees do not face any problems.

Corporation is spending nearly ₹4 crore to take up road works apart from the funds received from the 14th Finance Commission. The works would benefit residents in Ward nos. 14, 48, 49, 50 and 51. The officials propose to complete most of the works or at least build neat roads before the Giri Pradakshina. On Tuesday, earthmovers were seen filling gravel and completing works. Several workers were deployed to remove unwanted plants and other debris.

Corporator of Ward 51, Venkata Ramana, said that this has been a long-pending demand of local people. Once the works are completed, there will be no inconvenience to devotees during Giri Pradakshina. The works would not only solve traffic issues in the area, but also serve as an alternative route for commuters from Madhavadhara to Seethammadhara, during traffic congestions on NH-16, he said.

Trimming of extended tree branches was taken up in various routes, as the chariot carrying the main deity will be moving along the Pradakshina route. Beaches at Lumbini Park and Jodugullapalem were made ready, as devotees take holy dip. The police have sought help of swimmers to keep a check on drowning incidents.

At least one lakh people are expected to take part in the annual festival. The authorities are also making arrangements for ‘Aashada Pournami’ which falls on the next day July 3, where the same number of devotees are expected to throng the temple.

Learning lessons from the past, the district administration, the police, the devasthanam and the Endowment Department officials are focussing on crowd management and movement of buses on the hill. Severe traffic congestions were reported, as the buses were stuck on the hill during the recently held Chandanotsavam. Recently, the city police along with the devasthanam officials have conducted checks on the hill to ensure there is no traffic congestion.

“The Police Commissioner visited the hill in the devasthanam bus. We have checked the bus parking area, where the bus takes turn and where the passengers board the bus. We will ensure that there are no traffic congestions by arranging proper parking slots. Crowd management will be taken up as a priority,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Annepu Narasimha Murthy.

It was learnt that around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed as part of bandobust. Special teams of police from crime wing will be deployed along the Giri Pradakshina route to check thefts, snatchings and pickpocketings. Over 500 NSS volunteers and members from nearly 70 NGOs will take part in seva activities.