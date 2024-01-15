Textile and garment traders do brisk business from Christmas to Sankranti in Visakhapatnam district

January 15, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The business of seasonal festivals which started with Christmas celebrations in December last year ended with Sankranti. After this, sales will literally dry up till entry of the summer and the next festival Ugadi.

According to retail industry sources, the harvest festival is one of the biggest festivals for the textile and garment industry, as most sales take place between Christmas and Sankranti festivals. Around 60 to 70% of the entire year’s festival sales come during Sankranti, retail industry sources said. There are around 400 registered garment showrooms and hundreds of unregistered road-side shops under GVMC.

Almost all members of the family buy clothes during the festival and every shop expects good business during this period.

As sales plummeted during the COVID-19 period, traders have started to recover from financial losses from 2022 onwards. By this Sankranti 2024, their business is almost back to normal and traders also changed different style of functioning with the lessons learnt during the pandemic.

“I have learnt from COVID-19 to employ fewer number of workers and less stock to avoid losses,” said K.M. Naidu of Fashions Paradise at Dabagardens.

Rapid expansion of shops even in villages in the last few months, especially after the division of districts into Anakapalli, Alluri Sitama Raju-Paderu and Visakhapatnam, is one reason for the changes in the style of functioning.

Speaking to The Hindu, CMR Shopping Mall owner Mavuri Venkata Ramana said, “Earlier, people from villages used to come to the city to buy clothes or jewellery during the festive season. Now, branches have opened even in semi-urban areas. When business stores are available at the doorstep of customers, why do they come to the city to buy goods. This is one of the main reasons for the changes in the trading style of almost every trader including myself. However, we have seen satisfactory business during this Sankranti period in the last 10 days till Saturday night.”

A marketing executive of a motor car company said that some people like to buy motor vehicles also during Sankranti festival.

“Though Dasara is the perfect festival for the motor vehicle business, a section of people buy vehicles during Sankranti. At least 20-30% more vehicles have been sold during this festival than on normal days. Our business usually doubles during the Dasara season,” said the executive.

A jeweller said, “Though we have great business during marriage seasons and Sravana Masam, we do have fair business from Christmas to Sankranti every year. However, the value of the business cannot be compared to wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya days.”

